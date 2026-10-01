Juventus, capital increase: how much money Tether, Lindsell Train and the other shareholders are putting in

Exor (65.375%): 164 million

It has already advanced 60 million against the future capital increase, which will be allocated to its share. That leaves around 104 million still to be paid in. The group has committed to subscribing its own share and says it is available to underwrite the shares not taken up by other shareholders or third parties. It can therefore act as a "safety net" for the entire operation and, in that case, see its percentage rise.





Tether (11.527%): 28.8 million

A recent arrival but now a significant shareholder, it is active in digital assets and issues the USDT stablecoin. In the last capital increase it subscribed around 11 million, maintaining its stake.





Lindsell Train (6.2%): 15.5 million

The British asset management company was founded in 2000 by Michael Lindsell and Nick Train and is now the third-largest shareholder. Over time it has reduced its stake, having previously risen to more than 11%.





Free float (16.9%): 42.3 million

The shareholder base is highly fragmented, made up of small shareholders, institutional investors and large funds.



