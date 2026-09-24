Juventus' 2-0 win over Atalanta has restored calm at Continassa. Talk over the future of Luciano Spalletti quickly faded, replaced by planning and fresh ideas for the future of Juventus.
During the international break, the Tuscan manager will try to sharpen up several players who have still looked short in the opening six games of the season. More than anything, though, he hopes to get at least some of the long-term absentees currently in the treatment room back at his disposal. Among them, the one closest to returning is Andrea Cambiaso.