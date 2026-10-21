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Grafica Calciomercato Bremer Juve 2026 esulta 16 9Calciomercato/Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Juventus, Bremer could leave in January: Bayer Leverkusen are interested

Juventus
Transfers
G. Bremer

A very busy winter transfer window lies ahead for the Brazilian defender, who is at the centre of controversy over his post-Lazio comments.

Gleison Bremer's future at Juventus could become a talking point in the winter transfer window. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Bayer Leverkusen are interested in the Brazilian defender as they seek immediate reinforcements at the back.


After rejecting Galatasaray's approaches in the summer, the Brazilian centre-back could consider a new challenge, with an eye on playing in the Champions League straight away and cementing his place in the Brazil national team. Born in 1997, Bremer is under contract with Juventus until 2029 and earns 6 million a season (5 million plus 1 million in bonuses), the third-highest salary in the squad after Yildiz and Kolo Muani.


At the start of the summer, his comments about wanting a club ready to win immediately drew attention when he questioned whether Juventus fitted the bill: "I'm 29, I want to win, I can't wait any longer".

  • Juventus could also consider selling Bremer: he remains a mainstay of their defence, but his high wages and market value could bring the club to the table if the right offer arrives. His recent change of agent adds to the interest, potentially signalling a new phase in the management of his career.


    After Juventus-Lazio 0-3, Bremer sparked controversy with remarks aimed at his team-mates ("Some hide and some are afraid at the first boos").Spalletti, the club and the dressing room did not appreciate them, giving further weight to the possibility of a departure in the near future.

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