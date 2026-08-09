Juventus are pressing on with their move for Jhon Lucumì, but talks with Bologna remain complicated. The Rossoblù club value the defender at no less than €20 million and, to reduce the cash outlay, according to Gazzetta.itare open to the possibility of including a makeweight: Bologna, the newspaper’s online edition reports, have asked for Teun Koopmeiners.





Bologna's stance is driven by a clear reason: the Emilian club must give Genk 20% of any future resale of Lucumì. That is why they cannot lower the defender's price too much without risking a financial loss. They also want to keep the promise made to the player, who had agreed to stay for another season in exchange for the chance to choose his own destination.