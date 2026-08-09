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Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus bombshell: Bologna ask for Koopmeiners in exchange for Lucumì

Juventus
Transfers
Bologna
T. Koopmeiners
J. Lucumi

New development in the talks between Juventus and Bologna for the Colombian defender: a surprise makeweight emerges

Juventus are pressing on with their move for Jhon Lucumì, but talks with Bologna remain complicated. The Rossoblù club value the defender at no less than €20 million and, to reduce the cash outlay, according to Gazzetta.itare open to the possibility of including a makeweight: Bologna, the newspaper’s online edition reports, have asked for Teun Koopmeiners.


Bologna's stance is driven by a clear reason: the Emilian club must give Genk 20% of any future resale of Lucumì. That is why they cannot lower the defender's price too much without risking a financial loss. They also want to keep the promise made to the player, who had agreed to stay for another season in exchange for the chance to choose his own destination.

  • The Sartori factor

    Juventus want to sign Lucumì for around €10 million plus a player. They have put forward Juan Cabal as a possible makeweight to lower the fee, but the percentage due to Genk remains the stumbling block.


    A loan move for Koopmeiners could be the most intriguing option. Bologna sporting director Giovanni Sartori knows the midfielder well, having brought him to Italy during his time at Atalanta, and the player enjoys the esteem of his family. It is no coincidence that Sartori is also working on his brother Peer Koopmeiners.

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  • Koop’s wages

    Juventus, for their part, are open to parting ways with Teun, but so far no offers they consider satisfactory have arrived. The player does not seem interested in the proposals from Turkey, while the enquiries from the Premier League have yet to develop into genuine negotiations. His €4.5 million salary is also an obstacle for the Rossoblu in the transfer market, although a loan deal with only a minimal Juventus contribution to his wages could make the move more sustainable.

  • No Miretti for now

    Fabio Miretti also remains in the background, with Juventus potentially considering him for Bologna at a later stage, but his inclusion in the Lucumi deal does not currently look feasible.


    So the negotiations remain open, with Juventus needing to find the right formula to convince Bologna. Lucumi is the target, Koopmeiners could be the key to unlocking the move.


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