Juventus trained at Continassa this morning, ahead of tomorrow's match away to Celta Vigo in Spain on the second matchday of the Europa League league phase. The team will leave for Galicia this afternoon, and Luciano Spalletti will hold his pre-match press conference at 18:50.





With Marco Ottolini and Frederic Massara watching from the sidelines, the team trained at Juventus' training centre later in the morning. After initially training separately, Jeremie Boga joined the group. The Juventus forward was diagnosed with a moderate-grade biceps femoris injury on 8 September.