Juventus, Besiktas are in for Arthur: Italiano wants him

Competition and the team's needs, however, mean staying at Juventus is far from a foregone conclusion. That is why the Besiktas option could become a concrete avenue, especially in light of Italiano's presence in the dugout.





The Italian coach knows Arthur's characteristics well, having already managed him during their time at Fiorentina. During that spell, the Brazilian found greater continuity and managed to showcase the technical and passing qualities that had made him one of the most interesting midfielders on the European scene at the start of his career.





A possible move to Turkey would therefore also carry the feel of a professional reunion. Italiano could offer an important guarantee for Arthur, given the relationship they have already built and his knowledge of the player's characteristics. For his part, the midfielder could be attracted by the chance to work again with a coach who previously succeeded in getting the best out of him.





For now, however, there is still no concrete offer from Besiktas and Juventus will have to carefully assess any possible proposal. Arthur, meanwhile, remains focused on his summer work and on Spalletti's assessments. His future is still unwritten: on one side, the possibility of fighting for his place in Turin, on the other, the opportunity to follow Italiano in a new adventure at Besiktas.





The next few days will be decisive in determining which path the Brazilian's career will take.



