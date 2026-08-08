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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus, Besiktas are in for Arthur: Italiano wants him

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Interest from Turkey emerges for the Brazilian

Arthur Melo's future could once again lie away from Juventus. The Brazilian midfielder, born in 1996, has ended up on Besiktas' radar, where new manager Vincenzo Italiano is said to be keen on reuniting with a player he knows very well and who rediscovered consistency and confidence under him at Fiorentina in 2023-24.


According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Italiano is said to have pointed to Arthur to the Turkish club's hierarchy as one of the profiles to consider to strengthen the midfield. The coach has therefore reportedly asked the club to open initial talks with Juventus and explore the possibility of putting together a deal for the Brazilian.


Arthur could now be heading for yet another chapter in a career marked by constant shirt changes. Back in Turin after his latest loan spell at Gremio, the midfielder once again finds himself weighing up his future. This time, though, the situation could be slightly different: the player is taking part in Juventus' summer training camp and, under Luciano Spalletti, is trying to make his case to convince the coaching staff to put their faith in him.


  • He knows Italian well

    Competition and the team's needs, however, mean staying at Juventus is far from a foregone conclusion. That is why the Besiktas option could become a concrete avenue, especially in light of Italiano's presence in the dugout.


    The Italian coach knows Arthur's characteristics well, having already managed him during their time at Fiorentina. During that spell, the Brazilian found greater continuity and managed to showcase the technical and passing qualities that had made him one of the most interesting midfielders on the European scene at the start of his career.


    A possible move to Turkey would therefore also carry the feel of a professional reunion. Italiano could offer an important guarantee for Arthur, given the relationship they have already built and his knowledge of the player's characteristics. For his part, the midfielder could be attracted by the chance to work again with a coach who previously succeeded in getting the best out of him.


    For now, however, there is still no concrete offer from Besiktas and Juventus will have to carefully assess any possible proposal. Arthur, meanwhile, remains focused on his summer work and on Spalletti's assessments. His future is still unwritten: on one side, the possibility of fighting for his place in Turin, on the other, the opportunity to follow Italiano in a new adventure at Besiktas.


    The next few days will be decisive in determining which path the Brazilian's career will take.


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