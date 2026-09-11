Only redemption had been missing from Luciano Spalletti's Juventus story. The Tuscan coach has always had a knack for reviving midfielders once seen as unfinished products and turning them into key men. The clearest previous example is Marcelo Brozovic, to whom Spalletti handed the keys at Inter, transforming his career.
For months at Juventus, questions swirled over which of Locatelli, Thuram and Miretti might follow the same path. The answer, though, was elsewhere: in Douglas Luiz, one of the surplus players back from loan spells and now one of the brightest surprises of Juventus' start to the season.