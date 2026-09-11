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Juventus v Parma Calcio - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus background: the phrase from Spalletti that turned Douglas Luiz around, as with Brozovic

Juventus
D. Luiz
L. Spalletti

The Brazilian, spurred on by the manager, has changed gear and is one of Juventus’ best players at the start of the season.

Only redemption had been missing from Luciano Spalletti's Juventus story. The Tuscan coach has always had a knack for reviving midfielders once seen as unfinished products and turning them into key men. The clearest previous example is Marcelo Brozovic, to whom Spalletti handed the keys at Inter, transforming his career.


For months at Juventus, questions swirled over which of Locatelli, Thuram and Miretti might follow the same path. The answer, though, was elsewhere: in Douglas Luiz, one of the surplus players back from loan spells and now one of the brightest surprises of Juventus' start to the season.

  • The transformation, however, did not happen by chance, and it was not immediate either. Between Spalletti and the Brazilian, something had to spark, and it came after the second summer friendly in Liege. Faced with an underwhelming display, the manager was categorical, as Tuttosport reveals: "You need to raise your level because this is not enough for us. If you trust me, you will go back to being the player you were".


    Those words became the turning point. In the very next game, the friendly against Nice, Douglas Luiz showed a completely different side, driving Juventus to victory with a splendid goal, his first for Juventus, and a display full of the intensity and conviction that had been missing in his previous spell at the club. Under Spalletti's guidance, Douglas Luiz now finally looks to have gone up a gear.



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Serie A
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV