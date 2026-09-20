Vicario 6: Atalanta barely threaten and he has a routine day at the office. He does well to deal with Rowe's right-footed effort in the second half, handles everything that comes into the box, claims high balls and gives clear instructions to his defenders.





Kalulu 5.5: Rowe is Atalanta's liveliest player between the lines and his runs and movement keep him busy throughout. In the 31st minute, Zufferli lets him off, failing to punish the obvious holding in the box that should have brought a penalty.





Bremer 7: he nullifies Krstovic, who never manages to make his mark. He leads a unit that concedes very little. He takes a risk at the end of the first half with a nasty foul on Rowe that deserved a yellow card, but Zufferli lets him off. The goal for 2-0 is one of his trademarks.





Lucumí 6: Atalanta work well with overlaps on the right and he is kept constantly busy. He makes plenty of mistakes in the build-up, but in his marking of De Ketelaere he still comes out on top.





Celik 6.5: Spalletti's favourite utility man proves decisive in attack this time. On one of his not infrequent bursts forward, he gets the better of Bellanova and puts the ball into the middle of the box for Conceicao to turn home.





McKennie 6.5: the everywhere man and the true balancing force in this team. He breaks things up and knits play together, gets forward and covers. Locatelli can even go missing for long spells, as long as he is on the pitch

(from the 86th minute Woltemade n/a)





Douglas Luiz 5.5: Samardzic tends to screen him and he often struggles to find vertical passes, preferring circulation that is far too flat. He improves in the second half, but even he has got us used to a greater impact in this his "second life" at Juventus.





Conceiçao 7: criticised even in the 5-0 win over NEC for being too hazy and not involved enough, this time Chico delivers the kind of performance everyone expects from him. He always tries to make something happen, looks to drive forward and this time also finds the goal with his first real shot on target from a Celik assist.

(from the 72nd minute Zhegrova 6.5: he confirms his excellent form and once again makes his mark on the scoresheet, this time with an assist from a set piece).





Alajbegović 5.5: He never gets going and even the few shots he tries from the edge of the box are routine, easily blocked by defenders. For lovers of statistics, he has an xG value of 0.02, far too little for someone like him

(from the 45th minute Sarr 6: watching the way he moves on the pitch, it feels like seeing the Matuidi of his Turin days again. He runs a huge amount and, when he can, tries his luck, but Carnesecchi denies him).





Nico González 5.5: a step back from his brilliant display against NEC, but it must be said that Spalletti once again changes his role by pushing him wide and giving him major defensive duties

(from the 72nd minute Koopmeiners 6: he slots into the regista role alongside Douglas Luiz and this time is a valuable help in getting the ball out more fluently from defence)





Kolo Muani 6.5: he starts very strongly and the first shot of the match after only a few minutes is his, even if it is then ruled out for offside. The two standout moments of his match are not his best, though. The first is defensive, when he takes Vicario's place and clears Kristensen's header off the line. The second is the miss when clean through on Carnesecchi, who hypnotises him. He is clearly improving and the Stadium acknowledges it when he is substituted

(from the 89th minute Kelly n/a)





Manager: Luciano Spalletti 6.5: he reads the match very well and, thanks to the many utility men in the line-up, also manages to adapt to Atalanta's moves as the game goes on. He also handles his substitutions well in a match in which his side, in effect, risk practically nothing.



