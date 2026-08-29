Juventus, Atalanta are in for Cabal

Gianluca Di Marzio revealed this, describing it as a Cabal idea for Atalanta. Born in 2001, Cabal moved from Verona to Juventus in 2024 after making 34 appearances across two seasons. He has since made 28 appearances and scored 2 goals in two seasons for Juventus. Cristiano Giuntoli himself brought Cabal to Juventus when he was an executive at the Old Lady, and he is now Atalanta's sporting director.