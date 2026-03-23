Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
cm grafica spalletti juve larga
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus and Spalletti: plenty to sort out – the key issues, and how the transfer market changes without the Champions League

The Bianconeri have no doubts: Spalletti will renew his contract and stay, but the transfer window will depend on whether they qualify for the Champions League

Juventus have opted for continuity: Luciano Spalletti is set to sign a new contract until 2027 (with an option to extend) before Easter, despite the draw with Sassuolo, which has not affected the club’s plans. The club regard the manager as the right man to restore the Bianconeri’s competitiveness in Italy immediately, without the need for further rebuilding, even should they fail to qualify for the next Champions League.


There is no alternative plan: the owners are satisfied and the final details will be finalised in the coming days. Spalletti, for his part, is demanding total clarity, as reported in Tuttosport: technical autonomy, full support in building a squad ready to win immediately, and a transfer market free from external interference. The aim is to avoid the misunderstandings of the past (when, for example, Tudor asked for Kolo Muani and the club signed Openda instead) and to establish a shared approach on every decision.


On the pitch, the race for fourth place remains open, with a three-point gap: difficult but not impossible. Looking ahead to the Champions League, the manager is targeting six top-class signings, including at least four additional first-team regulars, to boost quality and experience and aim for the Scudetto.


  • WHAT HAPPENS WITHOUT THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE?

    Without a place in Europe’s top competitions, however, ambitions and targets would shift: top-tier players would become difficult to sign. Spalletti, however, has no intention of letting go of the current star players and, in a scaled-back scenario, would rely on a mix of experienced winners and young talents, replicating the successful model he built at Napoli.


    Without the Champions League, for example, it would be tough to convince Goretzka and Bernardo Silva to endure the purgatory of the Europa League. And Ederson too, the dream signing for midfield: certain players would become out of reach. But Spalletti would not accept losing any of his key players: from Bremer to Cambiaso, via Kalulu and Thuram, taking Yildiz and McKennie’s continued presence for granted, of course. Without a top-four finish, the transfer market would be scaled back, and Spalletti is well aware of this.


    WHATSAPP: All the updates in real time! Join the CALCIOMERCATO.COM WhatsApp channel: click here

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Genoa crest
Genoa
GEN