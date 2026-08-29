Juventus after Kessié’s no: Fofana, Brozovic or an internal solution possible

Barring a sensational surprise, which today looks unlikely, talks between Juventus and Franck Kessié have reached a deadlock. The former AC Milan midfielder, a free agent after the end of his spell with Al-Ahli, did not accept the figure offered by Juventus: the salary and, above all, the bonuses are not enough, according to the Ivorian and his entourage. The Old Lady's hierarchy now effectively have to start again from scratch in the search for the midfielder Luciano Spalletti wants to give more experience and quality to Juventus' midfield. With three days left before the end of the transfer window, the deadline is Tuesday at 8pm, finding an alternative to Kessié is not easy for Juventus.





With costs high and time running short, opening negotiations with any club for a major midfielder is difficult, which effectively rules out that route. Juventus are left with three options: an internal solution, the purchase of a surplus player, perhaps one out of the squad, from another team, or the signing of a free agent.