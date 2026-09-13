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CM Juventus Inside Spalletti 16 9Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus, a defeat born of confusion, presumption and Spalletti’s wrong choices. Adzic scores... and David scores too!

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Opinion

Analysis of Juventus’s defeat away to Sassuolo

Juventus' defeat away to Sassuolo hurts more for the way it happened than for the three points the Old Lady dropped. At the Mapei Stadium, as well as handing master Spalletti a defeat against his pupil Aquilani, it was a loss shaped by the confusion Juventus showed all night, on the pitch and on the bench.


Juventus' starting line-up was almost forced, especially in midfield, given the long injury list, but the substitutions and the management of the closing stages, by Spalletti and by a number of players, raise doubts.


Bringing on Zhegrova was clearly the right call, given the brace scored by the Kosovo international, but doubts remain over taking off Conceicao and Nico Gonzalez at the same time, for Zhegrova and Woltemade. Kolo Muani probably should have gone instead, a ghost once again tonight. Spalletti stuck with him and after the match explained that he intends to keep placing his trust in the Frenchman.

  • Then there is the way they handled the closing stages. On the fourth matchday of the league season, after dragging themselves level twice, the second time even after the 90th minute, logic suggested Juventus would have been better off taking the draw.Instead, as Spalletti said after the match, he told the team to push for 3-2, adding, however, that the players took him too literally... Always playing to win is the right idea in absolute terms, but it was the wrong one in that specific moment. The huge spaces Juventus left Sassuolo in the 94th minute, away from home, are not those of a big team or even of a 'team', and they raise questions over how Spalletti is managing the technical resources at his disposal. The players on the pitch are no less to blame, especially the more experienced ones, with captain Bremer first and foremost.


    So the evening ends in paradoxical fashion for Juventus: while the forwards, Kolo Muani and Woltemade, fail to score, former player Adzic, on loan at Sassuolo, punishes Juventus. Meanwhile, other players who have left Juve are scoring and thriving: Vlahovic, Openda, Licina and, from tonight, even David, on the scoresheet for the first time in an Atletico Madrid shirt.



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