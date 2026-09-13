Juventus' defeat away to Sassuolo hurts more for the way it unfolded than for the three points they dropped at the Mapei Stadium. It was also a defeat for master Spalletti against pupil Aquilani, and one born from the confusion Juventus showed tonight, on the pitch and on the bench.





Juventus' starting line-up was almost forced, especially in midfield, because of the many injury absences. But the substitutions and the way Spalletti and several players handled the closing stages raise some doubts.





Bringing on Zhegrova was clearly the right call, given the brace scored by the Kosovan, but doubts remain over the simultaneous withdrawal of Conceicao and Nico Gonzalez for Zhegrova and Woltemade. Kolo Muani should probably have been the one to make way, a ghost once again this evening. Spalletti stuck with him instead, and after the match he explained that he intends to keep placing his trust in the Frenchman.