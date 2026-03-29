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Emanuele Tramacere

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Juve: Zhegrova a flop on the pitch and in the accounts – the fee for his transfer

Juventus
E. Zhegrova
Transfers

These are worrying figures, and managing the transfer market won’t be easy. What does the future hold for Zhegrova?

Juventus are gearing up for a frantic end to the season and, inevitably, whilst battling it out with Roma and Como for fourth place, they are already beginning to look ahead to the future and next summer’s transfer window, when many decisions will need to be made regarding both incoming and, above all, outgoing players.


Once he has signed his contract extension, Luciano Spalletti will have to make a final decision on many of the players whose futures are currently in the balance, and Edon Zhegrova is among them. However, looking at the figures, the Kosovar playmaker has so far been a flop both on the pitch and in financial terms.


  • ALARMING FIGURES

    The former Lille player’s season has certainly been disappointing, but what has sparked the most debate are the decisions made by Luciano Spalletti this March, during which Zhegrova has played a total of just 20 minutes.


    His poor physical condition even led to him being left on the bench by Kosovo for the entire World Cup qualifying play-off match, in which Slovakia were eliminated 4-3.


    His record this season is even more worrying:

    - 21 appearances in total

    - just one start

    - 447 minutes in total

    - 0 goals and 0 assists


    In percentage terms, he has played just 11% of the available minutes in Serie A and 15% in the Champions League.

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  • EVER-DECREASING SPACE

    At Juventus, under Luciano Spalletti, playing time for “Zeppetta” (a nickname given to him for his famous chip shot) is set to diminish further with the return of strikers such as Milik and Vlahovic and the development of Boga and Conceicao. Furthermore, his groin injury continues to prevent him from getting the consistent playing time he needs to prove himself.

  • THE BUDGET FLOP

    However, Zhegrova has so far proved to be a flop not only on the pitch but also in financial terms. His salary stands at €4.6 million gross per season, with a contract due to expire on 30 June 2030 (€18.4 million in total).


    Having arrived in Turin for €14.3 million plus €3 million in bonuses and €1.2 million in commissions, his amortisation cost stands at €2.88 million (which could rise in the event of Champions League qualification bonuses) and a residual book value which, as at 30 June 2026, will be no less than approximately €12 million – a figure from which to start in order to avoid a capital loss.

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  • THE PRICE TO SELL IT

    Juventus will need to make some profitable sales this summer if they are to aim high in the transfer market, and consequently, they cannot afford to let players go unless it brings in significant financial returns. Zhegrova has suitors in the Premier League and Ligue 1, but these are either clubs outside the European elite or clubs that are unlikely to be able to afford his wages. Furthermore, for strategic reasons, Juventus cannot currently ask for less than €20 million for a permanent transfer, so as to finance a replacement.

  • A LOAN WITH A CONDITION?

    All of these factors make it difficult for him toleave Juventus this summer. At this stage, it would be easier and more cost-effective for the transfer to be structured as a loan with a conditional buy-back clause, which would further defer the receipt of funds, reduce the financial burden on the balance sheet and raise the threshold for capital gains.



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