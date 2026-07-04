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Jurgen Klopp 'the best solution' for Germany but legend warns DFB must learn from World Cup failure
Matthaus demands root-and-branch reform
Germany icon Matthaus has called for a total overhaul of the DFB following the nation's disastrous World Cup campaign. In the wake of a shocking round-of-16 exit, Matthaus insisted that the problems within the federation run much deeper than just the man in the dugout.
"Every stone must be turned over and everyone at the DFB must question themselves," Matthaus told Sky Sport. "It's not just the national coach, but all DFB officials must take responsibility for the fact that Germany has once again failed so ingloriously at the World Cup. The first big mistake was the design of Nagelsmann's extension almost a year ago."
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Pressure cooker leads to Nagelsmann exit
Nagelsmann officially vacated his position just days after the catastrophic 4-3 shootout defeat against Paraguay that knocked them out of the competition. While the 38-year-old initially expressed a desire to stay, he eventually succumbed to the mounting pressure from both the federation hierarchy and the public.
Matthaus was critical of how the situation was handled, suggesting the DFB lacked the courage to make a decisive move themselves. "You have to make hard decisions at the DFB, ones that sometimes hurt. There is an attempt to always sugarcoat everything," he said.
"Nagelsmann has now resigned after he didn't want to resign three days ago. I assume that pressure was built up - not only from the DFB side, but also from the public. But you can also just say that some things didn't work, even if Nagelsmann is obviously not the only one to blame."
Klopp tipped as the savior
With the search for a successor underway, all eyes have turned to former Liverpool manager Klopp. Matthaus is adamant that the 57-year-old is the only man capable of restoring Germany's status as a global powerhouse before the next major tournament cycle begins.
"Should Klopp become national coach - which we all assume - he is, I believe, the best solution the DFB could wish for," Matthaus explained. "With him, you would have the candidate you need to be more successful again at the coming tournaments."
The DFB confirmed that Klopp has signalled his willingness to replace Nagelsmann at the helm, and the legendary coach has since declared himself "ready" to return to the touchline.
"About two years ago I stopped at Liverpool and said that I lacked the energy for another job or for another year with Liverpool," he said. "Since then I’m more than recharged, I’m ready."
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Structural change remains essential
Despite the excitement surrounding a potential Klopp appointment, Matthaus warned that a new coach alone will not fix the underlying issues. The World Cup winner believes the DFB must move away from its habit of protecting officials and instead focus on genuine sporting improvement.
Nagelsmann summarised his feelings during his exit, stating: "The decision was anything but easy for me. My top priority has always been the team's success. After such a bitter disappointment, they deserve the chance for a fresh start." Whether that fresh start involves Klopp alongside current sporting director Rudi Voller remains to be seen, though Matthaus maintains that keeping Voller involved is "always a great gain."
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