Jurgen Klopp responds after ex-Liverpool coach sparks fiery criticism with Jamal Musiala suggestion

The controversy intensified after Matthaus openly criticised Klopp and Muller in the media. Matthaus noted that Musiala's individual quality is essential for a successful tournament run - especially given the youngster's extensive big-stage experience, having already earned 42 international caps, scored nine goals, and featured in three World Cup and seven Euros matches - and expressed his surprise at the suggestion to bench him.

"[Klopp] should know better. To play a successful World Cup, Germany needs the quality of a Musiala," he said. "His comments don't exactly make Nagelsmann's job any easier. I'd like to see what Klopp would have said if an expert had advised him to bench one of his regular starters before an important Champions League match. Such interference isn't well received, especially among fellow coaches."

Klopp, however, insists there was no malice behind the tactical exercise.

"And obviously there were a few misunderstandings - we just have to clear that up. We were asked to make a line-up. We just wanted to show that there are other possibilities, which there must be," Klopp added. He emphasised that the exercise was about exploring depth rather than casting doubt on Musiala's undisputed talent or place in the squad.