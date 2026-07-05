Jurgen Klopp is back! Germany job accepted two years after Liverpool exit as Julian Nagelsmann is replaced following 2026 World Cup flop

Klopp has reportedly accepted an offer to become the new head coach of Germany, ending his two-year hiatus from the dugout. Klopp walked away from Anfield in 2024 and has most recently been serving as the head of global football for the Red Bull Group, but the allure of the national team job has finally tempted him back into the heat of elite competition.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the deal is effectively done. The journalist confirmed the news with his trademark "Jurgen Klopp as new Germany head coach, here we go!" catchphrase, noting that while the final details regarding his exit from Red Bull and the specific project parameters are being ironed out, Klopp has definitively agreed to take the reins.



