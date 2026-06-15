'Typical Jurgen' - Germany legend reiterates Klopp criticism despite ex-Liverpool coach's public apology

Matthaus has expressed his surprise and disappointment at the timing of comments made by Klopp and Thomas Muller just 48 hours before Germany’s World Cup opener. The pair faced criticism from Matthaus last week when they suggested Deniz Undav should start ahead of Jamal Musiala against Curacao on Sunday.

The legendary former captain suggested that both men would have been furious had they been subjected to similar external pressure during their own careers.

Writing in his column for Sky Germany, Matthaus said: "I was surprised by the statements made by Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Muller two days before the Curacao game. Jurgen has been a coach long enough and might come back one day; Thomas is still an active player. Neither of them would have liked it if someone had intervened from the outside. It was not the right time, and they were the wrong words."