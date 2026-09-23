Jurgen Klopp fires cheeky jab at Barcelona legend Xavi ahead of Germany’s Nations League clash with Netherlands

As the German national team prepared for their massive Nations League encounter with the Netherlands, Klopp was in a buoyant mood. The 59-year-old, who is embarking on his first major role since leaving Anfield, took a moment to address the media during the squad’s final training session. When asked about facing the Dutch side, now managed by Barcelona icon Xavi, Klopp couldn't resist a light-hearted jab at the Spaniard’s familiarity with his own roster. Klopp noted the irony of two new managers starting their tenures simultaneously, but suggested he might have the upper hand in terms of personnel knowledge.

"I learned early on not to worry about things you can't change. I wouldn't even know who I'd rather play against right now. They are a rock-solid opponent with a new coach. The good thing is that we both have the exact same situation. We met on Monday and play on Thursday. And the coach knows the players from television. I actually know more of the Dutch players personally than Xavi does. Whether that's an advantage, I don't know, but it's still a fact," Klopp told reporters.