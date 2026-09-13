Diego Simeone dealt massive blow as star striker misses Real Sociedad trip with muscle injury!

Atletico Madrid traveled to San Sebastián for their latest La Liga fixture without star forward Julian Alvarez after the Argentine suffered a last-minute fitness setback. According to reports from Marca, the forward picked up the issue during training and was forced to withdraw from the squad. Diego Simeone now loses his main attacking talisman just as the Rojiblancos look to arrest a worrying run of form.

"Julián is not traveling to San Sebastián due to muscle strain, which forced him to withdraw from yesterday's training session," the club confirmed in a statement on social media. "After the relevant tests, the medical staff have ruled out his participation in today's match."



