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'We went out on our shield' - Jude Bellingham speaks out over Real Madrid's controversial Champions League exit
Champions League heartbreak for Los Blancos
Bellingham was left to reflect on a chaotic Wednesday night at the Allianz Arena. Real Madrid have crashed out of the Champions League following a 6-4 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich, losing 4-3 on the night. The visitors suffered a sudden collapse after Eduardo Camavinga picked up a second yellow card for delaying a free-kick late on. Despite Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe putting on strong performances, the late dismissal blew the tight game open, allowing the German club to capitalise and end the visitors' European dreams.
Bellingham sends emotional message to fans
Taking to Instagram, the England international shared his raw feelings regarding the painful exit. He made sure to highlight the unwavering dedication of the supporters, whilst promising that better days lie ahead for the historic institution.
In his heartfelt public statement, he wrote: "It wasn’t enough but we went out on our shield. Madridistas, we know we’ve let you down but we’re always grateful for your support. The good times, which you deserve, will come back. No other option but to finish this season as strong as possible. Hala Madrid."
A disastrous domestic campaign unfolds
The European failure compounds what has been a thoroughly miserable season for the reigning champions. They already lost the Supercopa final 3-2 to Barcelona and crashed out of the Copa del Rey in the round of 16 against Albacete. Earlier in the campaign, Xabi Alonso departed his managerial role, prompting the hierarchy to appoint Alvaro Arbeloa as his replacement. However, the squad have not seen any substantial improvement under the former defender. They currently languish nine points behind fierce rivals Barcelona in La Liga's title race, with seven matches remaining to salvage their domestic pride.
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What lies ahead for Real Madrid?
Real Madrid have no time to dwell on their continental exit as they host Alaves on Tuesday. Trailing significantly in the league, the team have to secure maximum points to keep faint title hopes alive.