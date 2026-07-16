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What did Jude Bellingham say to Lionel Messi? England star explains fiery confrontation with Argentina legend during World Cup semi-final defeat
Bellingham plays down heated exchange with Messi
There was an incident during Argentina's 2-1 victory over England in the World Cup semifinals. In the first half, Bellingham and Messi were involved in a heated argument following a refereeing decision that favored the South American side. The confrontation quickly attracted attention, but Bellingham dismissed any suggestion of lingering animosity after the match. He insisted the discussion centred on a foul and was simply part of the emotions that come with such a significant occasion.
- AFP
Bellingham reveals details of the conversation
Speaking after the match, Bellingham explained that the exchange stemmed from a disagreement over a refereeing decision. The England midfielder said both players were discussing separate incidents and stressed there was nothing more to it.
"The chat with Messi? Actually, we were arguing about a foul. It wasn't anything serious. I'm sure everyone will make a big deal out of it, but it was nothin," Bellingham explained, as quoted by AS.
"I thought there was a foul earlier, and he said, ‘What about the one I was fouled on?’ And I said, ‘You're tough enough to take it,’ you know what I mean."
Respect remains despite England's disappointment
Although emotions ran high during the match, Bellingham was full of admiration for Messi after the final whistle. The England international described facing the Argentina captain as a privilege despite the pain of defeat. Bellingham also reflected on England's latest failure to end their long wait for a major international trophy and apologised to supporters.
"Obviously, I'm on the losing side, which hurts a lot, but it's a privilege to play against one of the best," he said. "It’s so heartbreaking. I wanted to be part of the England team that has finally made it. To be here telling the fans the same things they’ve probably heard for years and years is truly heartbreaking. I’m sorry."
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England look to recover from another semi-final exit
England must now regroup after painful World Cup semi-final defeat. Bellingham and his teammates are preparing for the third-place match against France on Saturday.
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