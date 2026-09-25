Getty Images Sport
'What a machine!' - Jude Bellingham named England Player of the Year after historic World Cup record
Back-to-back honours for Madrid superstar
Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham has secured the England men’s Player of the Year award for the second year running, having topped a public vote following an outstanding international campaign. The award serves as a fitting tribute to a player who has rapidly established himself as the undisputed heartbeat of the national side.
Reacting to the honor, the midfielder was quick to express his gratitude for the continued backing from the Three Lions faithful. 'It feels great,' Bellingham said. 'Obviously, a huge honour to be recognised by the fans again. It's not something you think about when you play for your country, but it's obviously a beautiful little addition to the great summer we had.'
- AFP
Breaking records on the world stage
Bellingham’s year was defined by his clinical nature in front of goal during the 2026 World Cup, where he found the net seven times to break the record for the most goals scored by an Englishman at a single tournament. His historic campaign included a decisive brace in a chaotic 3-2 round-of-16 victory over Mexico, followed by another double against Norway in the quarterfinals.
Although the Three Lions suffered a narrow and painful semi-final exit at the hands of Argentina, Bellingham ensured the team finished on a high. England secured third place, their best-ever finish in a World Cup held on foreign soil, by defeating France 6-4 in a high-scoring play-off. Throughout the competition, Bellingham proved to be the ultimate big-game player, consistently delivering when the pressure was at its highest for Thomas Tuchel's side.
Tuchel hails England's 'Machine'
England head coach Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for his midfield maestro after the award was announced. The German tactician, who has overseen Bellingham's continued evolution, highlighted the player's psychological strength and physical output during the gruelling summer schedule.
'I think he was one of the players of the tournament, not only for us but for the whole tournament. He lived up to his full potential; you could just see what a competitor and what a machine he is,' Tuchel said when discussing Bellingham's impact. The manager further elaborated on the player's mentality, stating: 'He just thrives under pressure, he just loves these moments, he loves these stages and it brings out the very best in him.'
- Getty Images Sport
Focus shifts to Nations League test
With the individual accolades settled, Bellingham and his teammates are now preparing for a return to competitive action in the UEFA Nations League, where England face world champions Spain in a heavyweight clash at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.
Following the clash with Spain, England will turn their attention to their remaining fixtures in the competition, which include two matches against Croatia and Czechia. These games will be crucial as Tuchel looks to build on the momentum generated during the World Cup.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting