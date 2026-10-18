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Venezia FC v SSC Napoli - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Juan Jesus takes swipe at Napoli: “De Laurentiis and Manna thought I was too ‘old’”

Venezia
J. Jesus
SSC Napoli

After Venezia’s win over Napoli, the defender gets a few things off his chest

"First three points in this shirt! An important victory, earned together. Proud of this team and happy to bring joy to our fans. Keep it up! For Napoli and their fans, the same respect and affection as always. Our history will not be forgotten".


On Instagram, Venezia defender Juan Jesus celebrated victory over his former side, Napoli. He then replied to a follower's comment saying, "You could easily have played; you'll always be a Napoli player", with: "Ask De Laurentiis and Manna why I was too 'old' for them".


  • “For Manna and ADL, I was too old”



  • Juan Jesus, two Serie A titles with Napoli

    Juan Jesus, born in 1991, played for Napoli from 2021 to 2026, winning two Serie A titles and one Supercoppa Italiana.

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