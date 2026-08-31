The standout star was of course Mohammed Al-Isa. The Al-Ettifaq striker scored 5 goals in the first two rounds, racing to the top of the JOI Elite League scorers' chart early on.

Four of them came in a single game, a super hat-trick in Al-Ettifaq's emphatic 10-1 win over Al-Tadamon in the first round. He then added another in the 2-0 victory over Damac in the second.

That form saw the Saudi striker steal the spotlight from teammate Jalal Al-Salem, the other scorer and one of the most prominent stars of last season's JOI Elite League. Al-Salem competed fiercely with Al-Taawoun striker Basem Al-Oraini for the top scorer title before losing out.

Al-Isa's decisive goals put Al-Ettifaq top of the Saudi under-21 league with a perfect record of 6 points, ahead of Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal and Al-Taawoun on goal difference.

Now the owner of the number 9 shirt must keep it up. Do that, and he writes his name into history as top scorer of the second JOI Elite League season, and marks himself out as a future striker for Al-Ettifaq and the Saudi national team.