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Al Hilal v Al Ittihad - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
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Joy Elite League: discovery of Vicing tops five talents worth watching in the Jeddah derby round

Originals
Jawwy Elite League U-21
J. Wissing
Al Ittihad U21 vs Al Ahli U21
Al Ittihad U21
Al Ahli U21
Al Khaleej U21 vs Al Nassr U21
Al Khaleej U21
Al Nassr U21
Al Watan U21 vs Al Taawoun U21
Al Watan U21
Al Taawoun U21
Saudi Arabia
Germany

Al-Ittihad's talent delivers a standout season

Football fans have a date with the spectacular in the ninth round of the Joy Elite League, Saudi Arabia's Under-21 competition.

The round serves up a string of heavyweight clashes. Chief among them is the Jeddah Derby, pitting Al-Ittihad against Al-Ahli at the Tigers' stadium on Sunday 1 November.

  • Suhaib Hosawi: Vissing's discovery

    All eyes in this derby will be on Suhaib Hosawi, the winger of Al-Ittihad's under-21 side, especially after he lit up the Joy Elite League in recent weeks.

    That magical left foot, deployed from the right wing, sets him apart. He controls the ball beautifully, dribbles past defenders and picks out passes with razor-sharp vision. He catches the eye every time he touches it.

    Jens Vissing was the latest to take notice. The German head coach of Al-Ittihad's first team handed Hosawi a maiden call-up to the "Tigers" squad for the Saudi Roshn League clash against Abha.

    He didn't play. The call-up, though, should give the young Saudi winger extra motivation should he feature in the Jeddah derby against neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Ahli. It is a golden chance to shine and keep working his way into the first team.

  • Ziad Mella

    Pure talent and the magic hidden in a left foot are not the exclusive preserve of Al-Ittihad or their gem Suhaib Hosawi. Al-Ahli boast a player of similar gifts in outstanding winger Ziyad Mulla.

    On the scoring front, Mulla has the edge. He has netted 4 goals since the start of the current Roshn Saudi Pro League season, and he was in the hunt for the top scorer crown through the opening rounds.

    The numbers tailed off sharply after those first two rounds, though. Mulla struck a hat-trick in the 3-1 win over Al-Fayha on the opening weekend, then added another in the 2-1 victory over Al-Fateh in the second round.

    Since then, he has gone quiet. Six matches have passed without a single goal.

    The Jeddah derby against neighbours and old rivals Al-Ittihad could be the perfect stage for the young man to rediscover his spark, whether by scoring or by creating.

  • Louay Al-Muhaimid

    No conversation about a magical left foot is complete without Louai Al-Muhaimeed. Al-Taawoun's number 10 has been one of the standout stars of this season in the Joy Elite League.

    Since the opening weeks, Al-Muhaimeed has pulled the strings in attack. Three assists make him the second most prolific creator in the Joy Elite League.

    The young playmaker revealed a different side to his game last time out. He showed a ruthless streak in front of goal too, scoring twice to send Al-Taawoun to a 5-1 win over Al-Ettifaq.

    Both goals arrived in style. The first was a thunderous strike from open play, the second a free-kick of the sort you rarely see on a football pitch these days.

    Now Al-Taawoun's fans are pinning their hopes on their left-footed magician to deliver again against Al-Watan. Another positive result would keep the team third in the Joy Elite League table.

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  • Abdulrahman Al-Anazi

    On the subject of goals, Al-Nassr boast one of the finest marksmen in this season's Joy Elite League. Abdulrahman Al-Anzi has been in blistering form of late.

    Al-Anzi has pulled the rug from under Asim Mohammed, one of the stars of Al-Nassr's under-21 side last season and a prolific scorer in his own right. The youngster now leads the way as this season's top scorer.

    Three goals have come Al-Anzi's way with the capital club this season, two of them in his last two outings against Al-Wehda and Al-Qadsiah.

    A fresh chance awaits the young striker when Al-Nassr visit Al-Khaleej. The hosts have struggled at the back, shipping 15 goals since the campaign began.

  • Dayo Oshu

    Another frontman turning heads this Joy Elite League season is Nigerian Dayo Osho. The Al-Faisaly striker faces a stern test against Al-Fateh, who sit fifth in the table.

    Osho has made a real impression in this season's Saudi Under-21 League, his eye for goal driving Al-Faisaly to become the best of the sides promoted from the Regional League.

    Six goals have lifted the Nigerian to fifth in the Joy Elite League scoring chart. He trails Mohammed Al-Issa and Musa Adam by two, with Ammar Al-Ghamdi and Jefferson Ramos just one ahead.

    Two goals in Al-Faisaly's last two outings against Al-Riyadh and Al-Khaleej have sharpened his appetite. He wants to keep shining and grab another to stay in the race for the top scorer crown.