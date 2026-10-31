Pure talent and the magic hidden in a left foot are not the exclusive preserve of Al-Ittihad or their gem Suhaib Hosawi. Al-Ahli boast a player of similar gifts in outstanding winger Ziyad Mulla.
On the scoring front, Mulla has the edge. He has netted 4 goals since the start of the current Roshn Saudi Pro League season, and he was in the hunt for the top scorer crown through the opening rounds.
The numbers tailed off sharply after those first two rounds, though. Mulla struck a hat-trick in the 3-1 win over Al-Fayha on the opening weekend, then added another in the 2-1 victory over Al-Fateh in the second round.
Since then, he has gone quiet. Six matches have passed without a single goal.
The Jeddah derby against neighbours and old rivals Al-Ittihad could be the perfect stage for the young man to rediscover his spark, whether by scoring or by creating.