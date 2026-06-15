Getty Images Sport
Josko Gvardiol and Man City in agreement over five-year contract to end Real Madrid & Bayern Munich speculation
Man City secures the future of defence
According to BBC Sport, Man City have moved decisively to secure one of their most valuable assets, with Gvardiol set to ink a deal that extends his current terms by three years. His previous contract was due to expire in 2028, but the new agreement ensures that the 24-year-old remains a cornerstone of the City defence for the foreseeable future. The decision is a significant blow to several of Europe's elite clubs who had been circling the defender.
The defender had previously admitted to having doubts during difficult periods of his career, but this new deal confirms his status as one of the premier defenders in world football.
Gvardiol snubbing European giants
Gvardiol's decision to stay in England comes as a significant blow to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, both of whom had identified the defender as a priority target. Madrid president Florentino Perez was reportedly keen on bringing the Croatian to the Bernabeu to lead a defensive overhaul, while Bayern had made formal inquiries about a potential return to Germany.
City remained calm throughout the process, feeling positive that negotiations would reach a successful conclusion. Despite the lure of the Liga giants or a reunion with former Bundesliga rivals, the defender has opted to continue his development under the guidance of the City coaching staff as they transition into a new era.
- AFP
Overcoming injury setbacks to lead City backline
The contract extension serves as a major vote of confidence following a season that was significantly hampered by physical struggles. Gvardiol won the club's Player of the Season award for the 2024-25 campaign, yet the following year he missed four months of action after sustaining a broken leg in January.
Adept at operating as both a central defender and a left-back, his tactical flexibility made him indispensable to Pep Guardiola. He proved his fitness by returning to the fold in May, making appearances against Crystal Palace and in the final day clash with Aston Villa. The club had remained positive throughout the negotiations, feeling that talks were progressing toward a successful conclusion over the last several weeks.
- AFP
International focus amid contract breakthrough
While the details of his club future are being settled, Gvardiol is currently focused on international duties with Croatia. He is a vital component of his national side's defence as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup, where he could face off against several familiar Manchester City faces. Croatia is scheduled to open their tournament against England on Wednesday, a game that will see the defender tested against elite Premier League talent.
How far will England go at the World Cup?
2052 Votes