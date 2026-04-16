A frenzied welcome during the warm-up, followed by a spectacular display in the South Stand at kick-off: the FC Bayern fans provided a fitting backdrop, whilst the players painted a picture of a hard-fought battle. The Munich side fell behind three times, and drew level on each occasion. Luis Díaz’s 89th-minute equaliser kept Liverpool on track, and Michael Olise struck the winner in stoppage time. At the other end, Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga and Arda Güler were both sent off, leaving their side to protest vehemently to the officials as the Reds savoured their semi-final spot in front of the Kop.
Translated by
Joshua Kimmich has stepped into the void left by Bayern Munich’s former captain and is once again mentioning Juve
Joshua Kimmich was asked afterwards whether this had been the most emotional Champions League night since he joined FC Bayern in 2015. The 31-year-old midfield maestro paused for a moment. Only one comparable match came to mind: the 2016 round-of-16 second leg against Juventus, when Munich fought back from 2–0 down to win 4–2 after extra time. “I’ve had plenty of emotional evenings that went the other way,” Kimmich added. “That’s why I’m really glad we pulled it off.”
Kimmich was understandably delighted with the result and the mentality shown against Real Madrid. Yet, as the only member of the Munich squad to speak up, he was also refreshingly candid in his criticism of the performance. “Generally speaking, it wasn’t a high-quality match,” Kimmich concluded. “If you look at the performance, it wasn’t one of our better games. There’s plenty of room for improvement.”
- Getty
FC Bayern are performing less well than in the first leg.
Bayern Munich appeared more erratic, less dominant and less threatening than in the first leg. Their four forwards remained largely contained for long spells, thanks in part to adjustments by Real coach Alvaro Arbeloa. Left-back Ferland Mendy, surprisingly preferred to Alvaro Carreras, handled Michael Olise more effectively than his counterpart had in the first leg. So it came as a mild surprise when UEFA named Olise man of the match.
In Madrid, both the result and the xG had favoured Munich (2.9–2.2); this time the numbers read 2.3–2.1 in Real’s favour. Bayern scored two more goals than expected, yet also shipped one extra, with captain Manuel Neuer partly to blame. Having been outstanding just seven days earlier, the captain was at fault for the opening goal with a costly blunder and also contributed to the second Madrid strike. The 2–3 finish stemmed from a chain of errors in which the otherwise impressive Dayot Upamecano was also complicit.
“It’s very good to progress with two wins against Real and still feel that we can improve,” said Kimmich, whose unexpected critique briefly recalled Matthias Sammer.
- Getty Images Sport
FC Bayern: Joshua Kimmich follows in Matthias Sammer’s footsteps
The former Bayern Munich sporting director—now a BVB advisor—has a knack for delivering blunt criticism when everyone else is still celebrating. After four successful years that yielded one Champions League crown and three semi-final berths, Sammer departed Bayern in 2016. Shortly before that, on the heels of the dramatic victory over Juventus mentioned by Kimmich, the Munich side suffered an equally dramatic semi-final defeat to Atlético Madrid. This year’s final in Budapest could reunite the rivals, but first Bayern must navigate a semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain.
Kimmich describes PSG as “the team in the best form” in Europe, while Bayern chairman Jan Christian Dreesen still rates the reigning champions as favourites, despite Bayern’s 2-1 away win in the group stage last November. After an outstanding first half, the Bavarians—reduced to ten men following Díaz’s dismissal—held on for the win in a defensive battle.
Incidentally, Kimmich also recalled the clash with Juventus ten years ago, which clearly left a lasting impression—though not, as on this occasion, the dramatic second leg. When asked whether the first half against PSG had been the best of his time at FC Bayern, Kimmich replied, “Yes.” The only rival: the opening 45 minutes of the 2016 Juve first leg. Against PSG, Bayern will need both the dominant play of that Juve first leg and the grit shown in the return match.