Furious Jose Mourinho boycotts press conference to avoid ban after controversial Vinicius Jr red card in Real Madrid's win over Villarreal

Mourinho took the dramatic step of boycotting his post-match media obligations on Saturday night, following a highly contentious 1-0 win over Villarreal. La Liga officials confirmed to the waiting press at the Santiago Bernabeu that the Portuguese coach would not be appearing, despite reporters waiting for over 40 minutes after the final whistle. The decision appears to be a calculated move by Mourinho to avoid potential disciplinary action from the authorities in the wake of a refereeing performance that left the Madrid bench incandescent with rage.

The club provided no official explanation for his absence beyond the initial communication from league representatives, leaving the media to speculate on the depth of the rift between the manager and the match officials. According to Marca, the silence was absolute as the manager left the stadium without addressing the events that saw his side reduced to ten men late in the contest, with Mourinho saying, "I'm not going to talk because I want to be on the bench against Sevilla and Barcelona."