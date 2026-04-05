Avoid Jose Mourinho! Newcastle warned off ‘Special One’ as club legend Chris Waddle explains why fans would not be happy with ‘1-0 every week’

As pressure mounts on Eddie Howe following Newcastle's struggle for consistency in the Premier League, the rumor mill has gone into overdrive. Chief executive David Hopkinson recently refused to give Howe any long-term assurances, leading to heavy speculation linking former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss Mourinho with a return to English football.

However, Waddle insists that the Portuguese manager's pragmatic approach would clash with the club's identity.

“Listen, I respect Jose,” Waddle told Fruity King. “You can’t not respect Mourinho for what he's done in the game and the trophies he's won. But let's be perfectly honest, he'll probably admit it himself that his teams are not the most entertaining. He looks at results and really that's what football's all about but Newcastle are a club that’s about more than just that".



