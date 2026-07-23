Explained: How Jose Mourinho is frustrating Man Utd in pursuit of Eduardo Camavinga - with the Real Madrid midfielder’s transfer stance being revealed

United have stepped up their search for midfield reinforcements by opening a dialogue with the representatives of Camavinga. Following the arrivals of Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, INEOS and manager Michael Carrick remain determined to add elite quality to the engine room as the club prepares for a return to the Champions League.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube channel has revealed that the Red Devils held conversations with the player's agents to gauge the feasibility of a summer transfer. Romano said that United had conversations with Camavinga's representatives to gauge his interest in a move as they continue the search for a defensive midfielder.



