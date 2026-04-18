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Is Jose Mourinho going back to Real Madrid? Fiorentino Perez plans to meet with ex-Chelsea & Man Utd coach over Bernabeu return
Perez eyes sensational reunion
Madrid president Florentino Perez is ready to take drastic action following two consecutive seasons without a major trophy. The hierarchy at the Bernabeu is under growing pressure to make a change in the dugout, and according to reports from Portuguese outlet Record, Mourinho is high on the shortlist to replace the current technical leadership.
The "Special One" famously spent three years in Madrid between 2010 and 2013, famously breaking Barcelona’s domestic dominance by winning a record-breaking La Liga title and the Copa del Rey. While his departure was marked by friction, his relationship with Perez has remained respectful, and the president is now said to be planning a meeting to discuss a potential return.
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Crucial board meetings at the Bernabeu
The situation regarding the head coach position remains open, but external pressure is mounting due to declining results and a failure to meet the club’s lofty objectives. A decisive meeting is scheduled within the club to determine the final direction of the first team, involving Pérez and key figures such as Arbeloa.
While there has been no official contact or a direct approach to Mourinho so far, his status as a candidate is gaining traction. The 63-year-old is said to be monitoring developments in Madrid very closely from Lisbon, aware that the vacancy at one of the world's most prestigious clubs could soon become a reality if the board decides to pull the trigger on a change.
Mourinho open to second Madrid stint
Despite currently being under contract with Benfica, Mourinho is reportedly open to the idea of returning to Real Madrid. The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Roma boss still enjoys significant support among a section of the Madrid fans and the club hierarchy, who remember his tenure as a period of renewed competitive fire against the peak Pep Guardiola-era Barcelona.
There are no official negotiations currently taking place, but the prospect of Mourinho handling a squad in need of a "revolution" is an enticing one for the board. Furthermore, he has always been linked with a return in their recent searches for a new coach. The Portuguese tactician’s history of delivering silverware in high-pressure environments fits the profile for a club that cannot afford a third straight season of disappointment.
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Zidane and Klopp also on the shortlist
While Mourinho is a prominent name mentioned in board discussions, he is not the only high-profile manager under consideration. Madrid are keeping their options wide open as they scout for the most suitable leader to take the club into the 2026/27 campaign and beyond.
Also on the club's radar is former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, though he has consistently distanced himself to a touchline return. Other names such as Mauricio Pochettino and France national team coach Didier Deschamps, set to be replaced by Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane after the World Cup, have been discussed. However, with Perez leading the search, the return of a familiar face like Mourinho remains a distinct and intriguing possibility.