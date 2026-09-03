Ulmer/Lingria
Jose Mourinho admits football will miss Lionel Messi and discusses Julian Alvarez's Atletico Madrid situation
Paying tribute to a generational icon
Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has offered high praise for Lionel Messi following the Argentine World Cup winner's retirement from international duty with the Albiceleste. Speaking in a press conference ahead of his side's fixture against Real Betis, Mourinho expressed his profound admiration for the forward's enduring quality. The Portuguese coach joked that he will even have to watch Major League Soccer—a competition he is not particularly fond of—just to enjoy the twilight years of Messi's illustrious career.
"To talk about Messi is complicated," Mourinho said, highlighting how the veteran forward continues to defy expectations. "There is not much more to say, and there are no words that can describe his quality as a player."
- Panoramic by PsnewZ
A shared history dating back to 2003
Mourinho's mutual respect for Messi is rooted in a footballing history that spans over two decades, tracing back to Barcelona's famed La Masia academy where Messi developed. Their paths famously crossed on 16 November 2003, when a teenage Messi made his unofficial first-team debut for Barcelona against a Porto side managed by Mourinho. While Porto won that friendly 2-0 on their way to Champions League glory that same season, it marked the beginning of an era for a player who would define a generation.
Addressing the Julian Alvarez transfer saga
Shifting his focus to current domestic matters, Mourinho was also asked about Julian Alvarez and his failed summer move to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid. The Real Madrid boss refused to be drawn into speculation, emphasizing that Atletico manager Diego Simeone holds complete authority over the club's internal matters. Mourinho laid down a pragmatic rule regarding player commitment now that the transfer window has officially slammed shut.
"My feeling is that, starting from yesterday and at least until December 31, he will be an important player for his club," Mourinho noted regarding Alvarez's immediate future.
- AFP
Looking ahead to domestic challenges
With the summer transfer window now behind them, Mourinho expects all unsettled players to refocus entirely on their current sporting commitments until January at the earliest. For the Real Madrid manager, maintaining professional discipline is paramount as his side prepares for a demanding stretch of fixtures. Meanwhile, the football world continues to reflect on the lasting legacy of icons like Messi, whose monumental impact on the game transcends fierce club rivalries.
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