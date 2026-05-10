Jose Mourinho DENIES contact with Florentina Perez over Real Madrid return - but stops short of ruling out Benfica exit

While dismissing current negotiations, the manager carefully explained the mechanics of football appointments, leaving an opportunity for the summer. "There is one thing I would like to stress: in the world of football, it is not the professionals who have an interest in going or not going. I think things, when they start... it is the clubs that have the interest and are the clubs that initiate or not procedures to try to have the people they want," he noted. "I haven't had any contact with Real Madrid, I haven't, and until the last game of the championship against Estoril I won't have it either. Then, there is a one-week window where I will have the freedom to talk to whoever I think I should talk to."