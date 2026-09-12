AFP
'People throw stones at trees with fruit' - Jose Mourinho defends Real Madrid stars Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe after Bernabeu whistles
Madrid return to Santiago Bernabeu action
Los Blancos prepare to return to Santiago Bernabeu action on Saturday to face Rayo Vallecano in Liga following a mixed run of results. A league defeat against Real Betis was followed by a hard-fought Champions League victory over Inter Milan.
However, the recent European win was marred by discontent in the stands. Sections of the home crowd directed whistles towards key forwards Vinicius and Mbappe during the match. Mourinho addressed the supporters' reaction during his Friday press conference. The manager offered a measured response while offering full support to his star attacking pair.
- AFP
Mourinho defends star duo with proverb
Mourinho used a traditional Portuguese proverb to explain why supporters were targeting two of Madrid's most prominent players. He called on fans to recognise what both attackers bring to the side.
"In Portugal there is a proverb: you only throw stones at trees that have fruit," Mourinho stated, as quoted by 20Minutos. "You are not going to throw stones at a tree that gives you nothing. What Vini has done here in recent years, how many Champions Leagues he has won, how many goals he has scored, he is a tree that has a lot of fruit. People throw stones because they want fruit, they want the best from Vinicius."
The manager also highlighted Mbappe’s defensive commitment against Inter. He praised the Frenchman for defending "like an animal" on the left wing alongside Marc Cucurella in the 90th minute while operating with ten men.
"I use the same proverb as I did for Vinícius," Mourinho added. "There are things I see and value highly. I watched a team playing in the 90th minute, down to ten men for the final two minutes, and I saw Mbappe playing as a left-winger, defending while a man down, covering for Cucurella, who was already dead on his feet.
"Kylian was exhausted too, yet he spent those two minutes defending the left flank like an animal, urged on by a very demanding coach who wouldn't stop shouting and motivating him."
Unity key as Mourinho addresses Bernabeu whistles
While Mourinho admitted to feeling sad when supporters whistle their own players, he reiterated that he will always stand by individuals who give their maximum effort on the pitch.
The Portuguese tactician referenced comments from defender Dean Huijsen, who previously described him as demanding. Mourinho agreed with the description, noting that any player who gives everything earns his complete backing regardless of errors.
"I’ve read comments from Huijsen saying I’m a real pain, that I’m always on his case, and that’s somewhat true," Mourinho said. "The expectation is that you give everything you have; and whoever gives everything isn't obliged to give more. When there is unity between team and stadium, you are almost unbeatable."
- Getty Images Sport
Madrid focused on Rayo test
Looking ahead to Saturday’s Liga encounter with Rayo, Mourinho made it clear that outside noise will not distract his squad. Although the club's press department provides him with summaries of media coverage, the manager remains completely focused on his daily work.
Mourinho remains confident in his group's mindset as they target three points in Liga, asserting that neither media criticism nor fan whistles will alter the spirit of his squad.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting