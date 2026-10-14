Jose Mourinho blocks Endrick move as Real Madrid boss delivers brutal blow to AC Milan transfer hopes

Milan have suffered a major setback in their pursuit of Brazilian teenager Endrick ahead of the upcoming January transfer window. Mourinho has personally intervened to block any potential loan departure for the highly-rated forward, firmly shutting the door on a winter switch.

The Italian giants were hoping to capitalise on Endrick's recent lack of minutes to secure a mid-season deal. Rossoneri viewed the talented attacker as a prime candidate to bolster their squad. However, their ambitious transfer plans have now been decisively crushed by the manager. Mourinho remains entirely determined to keep the young star within his ranks for the remainder of the campaign.