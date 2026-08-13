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Bayer 04 Leverkusen v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

'Catching the team emotionally' - Bayern Munich star Jonathan Tah explains why Vincent Kompany and Xabi Alonso are masters of the locker room

V. Kompany
X. Alonso
J. Tah
Bayern Munich
Bayer Leverkusen
Chelsea
Bundesliga
Premier League

Bayern Munich defender Jonathan Tah has praised the impressive managerial qualities of both Vincent Kompany and Xabi Alonso. The Germany international highlighted how the legendary former players use their vast experience to emotionally connect with their squads and successfully implement tactical ideas.

  • Working under legendary leaders

    Tah has opened up about his positive experiences working under managers Kompany and Alonso. The centre-back feels incredibly blessed to have learned from both highly-rated coaches during his career.

    Alonso previously coached Tah at Bayer Leverkusen, achieving success with the Bundesliga title in the 2023/24 season before the defender moved to Bavaria in 2025. Now, he is continuing his footballing development under the precise guidance of former Manchester City captain Kompany. Both coaches enjoyed phenomenal playing careers at the very highest level of European football. According to Tah, that wealth of on-pitch experience translates perfectly into their modern managerial approaches.

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    Understanding the modern dressing room

    Tah believes that the prestigious playing backgrounds of both Kompany and Alonso give them a distinct advantage. Their extensive history as on-pitch leaders helps them manage the complex dynamics of a modern squad.

    "They had such big careers as players. So it's really nice to work with them because they really understand how a locker room, how a group works," Tah admitted.

    "They've both been great leaders when they were players, as well. So, yes, it feels amazing to work with them. Great personalities, great coaches, and, yes, I enjoy it."

  • Emotional connection over tactics

    While both managers are known for their astute tactical minds, Tah insists their true strength lies in their elite man-management. He noted that even the best footballing systems will fail without proper squad buy-in.

    "I think the most important is the approach they have to a team, because you can have all of the best tactics," he explained. "If you don't really have the connection to the team, and if the team doesn't really connect and feel what you want to do, then it's not going to work.

    "Even if the tactic sounds good. I think both of them are capable of catching the team emotionally so that everybody listens and everybody follows what they want from you."

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    DFL-Supercup showdown approaches

    Tah and his Bayern team-mates currently preparing to challenge for their first piece of major silverware this season. Bayern will face fierce rivals Borussia Dortmund in the highly-anticipated DFL-Supercup. The blockbuster domestic clash is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 22 August.