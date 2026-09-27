Canada beat a Chile side reduced to nine men 1-0 in a friendly played overnight Italian time in Toronto, thanks to a goal from Jonathan David. David, in fine form, scored the only goal for Les Rouges in the 12th minute, turning in the rebound after Chile goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux made a superb save from Cyle Larin's close-range effort.
Chile went down to 10 men in the 36th minute when Lucas Cepeda was shown a straight red card for a high challenge that left Richie Laryea with a bleeding wound. Five minutes into the second half, Gabriel Suazo was sent off for two bookings, leaving La Roja with nine men.