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فريق الهلال تحت 21 عامًاAl Hilal's X official account
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Joi Elite League: Riyadh derby, summit meets bottom, and Al-Hilal's return in round ten

Originals
Jawwy Elite League U-21
Al Nassr U21 vs Al Riyadh U21
Al Nassr U21
Al Riyadh U21
Al Hilal U21 vs Damac U21
Al Hilal U21
Damac U21
Al Ansar U21 vs Al Ittihad U21
Al Ansar U21
Al Ittihad U21
Al Ahli U21 vs Al Ettifaq U21
Al Ahli U21
Al Ettifaq U21
Saudi Arabia

Exciting matches anticipated

The tenth round of the Joy Elite League (the Saudi Under-21 League) throws up several mouth-watering fixtures, both for the clubs chasing top spot and those scrapping to avoid relegation.

This round marks the halfway point on the road to the knockout stages. The league phase runs across 20 rounds before the play-offs to qualify for the quarter-finals kick in later.

  • Matches of the tenth round of the Joy Elite League

    The tenth round kicks off on Saturday 7 November. Al-Akhdoud face Al-Tadamon at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha, before Al-Khaleej travel to face defending champions Al-Hazm.

    A Riyadh derby rounds off the opening day, with Al-Nassr hosting Al-Riyadh at their stadium in the Saudi capital.

    Sunday 8 November promises more heat. Al-Hilal return to action against Damac at Princess Nourah University Stadium in Riyadh.

    Expect Al-Fateh to prove a tough visitor to Al-Khaleed in Al-Rass. Al-Orobah face Al-Qadsiah at Al-Jouf University Stadium, and Neom host Al-Watan at Al-Watani Club Stadium in Tabuk.

    Top meets bottom at Abasco Stadium in Medina, where leaders Al-Ittihad travel to face rock-bottom Al-Ansar. Al-Ahli host Al-Ettifaq in the standout fixture of the round.

    Monday 9 November closes the round, with Al-Najma facing Al-Wehda at the Education Directorate Stadium in Unaizah. Both Al-Taawoun against Al-Jabalain and Al-Faisaly against Al-Feiha have been postponed until 18 December.

  • Al-Nassr play the Riyadh derby

    One of the standout fixtures of the round pits Al-Nassr against Al-Riyadh at the "Al-Aalami" stadium on Sunday, a derby within the Saudi capital's derbies.

    Al-Nassr arrive on a high after two positive rounds. They beat Al-Qadsiah 2-1, then saw off Al-Khaleej with a clean brace.

    Those results lifted Al-Aalami back into the upper half of the table, their tally climbing to 13 points from four wins, a draw and two defeats. That leaves them ninth.

    Yet Al-Nassr trail Al-Riyadh, who have been producing outstanding levels in the current season of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

    Across eight matches, Al-Riyadh have lost just once, a defeat in the opening round against Al-Wehda. They have since drawn twice and won five, the last of those against reigning champions Al-Hazm in the past round.

    Such form has carried Al-Riyadh up to fifth, their 17 points sitting just six behind league leaders Al-Ittihad, who have played a game more.

  • Al-Hilal return against Damac

    That round throws up a notable storyline: Al-Hilal return to action against Damac in the Saudi capital, having sat out the previous round when their meeting with Al-Tadamon was postponed.

    The delay has cost Al-Hilal dearly in the standings. They sit eighth on 14 points from four wins, two draws and one defeat, with that postponed fixture still to play.

    Form was already a worry before the postponement. Al-Hilal had drawn two of their last three matches in the Saudi Under-21 League, including their most recent outing against Al-Fateh.

    Damac may offer a chance to get back on track, particularly given how badly their visitors are struggling this season in the Joy Elite League.

    Nineteenth in the table on 6 points, Damac are just two clear of Al-Tadamon in twenty-first, the position that sends its occupant down to the Regions League.

    Four defeats and three draws tell the story of their campaign. Their only win, strangely enough, came against Al-Hazm, holders of the previous edition of the championship.

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  • Al-Ittihad and Al-Ansar: a clash of top and bottom

    One of the strangest fixtures of the round pits top against bottom. League leaders Al-Ittihad host rock-bottom Al-Ansar on Sunday at the Midan Abasco Stadium in Medina.

    Al-Ittihad arrive off the back of a fiery derby they nearly won against neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Ahli, only to concede an equaliser deep in added time.

    They stayed unbeaten, yes, but the Al-Ahli draw ended a winning run that had stretched across seven matches, from the second round to the eighth.

    Sitting top on 23 points, the "Tigers" hold a full 21-point cushion over Sunday's opponents. Al-Ansar prop up the table with just two points.

    While Al-Ittihad have yet to taste defeat, Al-Ansar are the only side still searching for a first win this season in the Joy Elite League. They have lost five and drawn twice from seven played.

    Goals have been just as hard to come by. Al-Ansar boast the worst attack in this season's Saudi Under-21 League with only three strikes, level with Al-Watan and Al-Akhdoud.

    That blunt attack now runs into the meanest defence in the competition. Al-Ittihad have conceded only four goals all season.

  • Al-Ahly and Al-Ittifaq: the round's headline clash

    One fixture towers over this round: Al-Ahli against Al-Ettifaq, kicking off on Sunday at the Jeddah club's stadium.

    Al-Ahli arrive having escaped a certain defeat in the Jeddah derby. They trailed Al-Ittihad for long spells before snatching a last-gasp draw in the previous round.

    That equaliser kept Al-Ahli unbeaten in this Roshn Saudi Pro League campaign. It also cost them the chance to chase Al-Ittihad for top spot, leaving them second on 19 points, four adrift of "the Doyen".

    Fresh from that fiery derby, "the Classy" now face a brutal test. Al-Ettifaq boast the strongest attack in the league and are the only side to have outscored them, 30 goals to 22.

    Form, though, has deserted the Dammam club. Inconsistency has plagued their results: five wins sit alongside four defeats, two of those coming in the last three rounds.

    They stirred in the previous round, seeing off Al-Ansar 2-1 to climb to 15 points and sixth place.

    Beat Al-Ahli and everything changes. Handing the leaders their first loss would lift Al-Ettifaq to 18 points, just one behind their hosts and right back in the hunt.

  • Best and worst in the Joy Elite League

    Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli stand alone as the only two sides yet to taste defeat in this season's Roshn Saudi Pro League, a record they preserved by drawing the derby that pitted them against one another.

    Al-Ansar, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win. Five defeats and two draws leave them rooted to the bottom of the table on two points.

    The strongest attack belongs to Al-Ettifaq, who have fired in 30 goals. Al-Ittihad boast the meanest defence, shipping just four.

    Individually, Al-Ahli star Musa Adam leads the scoring charts with nine goals after his last-gasp strike in the Jeddah derby against neighbours and traditional rivals Al-Ittihad.

    That late goal nudges the young forward ahead of Al-Ettifaq's Mohammed Al-Issa and Cape Verde arrival Jefferson Ramos, the Al-Fateh striker, who have both netted eight.