John Terry insists England are better than Argentina as Chelsea legend backs Harry Kane & Co to overpower Lionel Messi's reigning champions

The narrative of the semi-final inevitably centres on Messi, who is facing England for the first time in a competitive senior fixture. While Messi remains the focal point of the Albiceleste attack, former England international Gary Pallister suggested that the 39-year-old is more mortal now compared to a decade ago.

Terry, meanwhile, compared Messi's influence to that of his former Chelsea teammate Eden Hazard. “He will be one of the top players that kind of turn up on the big occasions, and he certainly does that. When you look at them against Egypt and you think they’re out, but with him on your side, when you got someone like that, I can only compare that to a Hazard at Chelsea."

He added: “When you always know you’re in with a chance of coming back in the game, whether you go 1-0 or 2-0 down, and these guys are just incredible and he’s that for Argentina."