'Nobody more qualified' - John Terry blasts Chelsea for 'borderline offensive' interim manager snub

Appearing on the Sports Uncensored show, Terry revealed his disappointment regarding the managerial decisions made by Chelsea. Having made 717 appearances and scored 67 goals as the club's historic captain, Terry felt uniquely suited for the job.

When Enzo Maresca and later Liam Rosenior were dismissed, Chelsea chose academy coach Calum McFarlane as interim manager. Piers Morgan labelled the decision to overlook Terry as "borderline offensive". Defending his own credentials, Terry stated: "But when an opportunity comes up and a manager leaves the football club and Chelsea are looking for an interim manager, there was no one in the buildings, the academy building or the first team building, that was more qualified than me in terms of their qualifications."