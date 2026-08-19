Joao Pedro takes Chelsea No.9 shirt from Liam Delap as multiple squad changes are confirmed

Chelsea have made significant changes to their playing squad numbers ahead of the new season, talkSPORT understands, highlighted by Pedro inheriting the No.9 jersey. Pedro takes the shirt after a stellar previous campaign where he was named Player of the Year, registering 20 goals and nine assists across all competitions.

Consequently, Delap has been demoted to No.12. Delap, who had held the No.9 since arriving from Ipswich Town in 2025, is now strongly linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge. The striker managed just three goals in 47 appearances last season and is reportedly available for transfer before the window closes.