'I'll expose this league!' - Fuming Joao Felix threatens to reveal Saudi Pro League 'truths' after Al-Nassr defeat

A first defeat of the season leaves Al-Nassr stranded on 12 points from five matches, falling three points adrift of fierce rivals Al-Hilal, who maintain a perfect winning start.

Club captain Ronaldo threatened with an ambitious overhead kick and a low second-half strike that drew a fine parry from the goalkeeper. The heated encounter also saw the Portuguese superstar produce a light-hearted moment when he was caught trying to sneak a peek at tactical notes passed to an opponent.