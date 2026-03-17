Joan Laporta makes huge announcement on Hansi Flick's Barcelona future after being re-elected as club president

Speaking during a detailed interview with RAC1, Laporta expressed his immense satisfaction with the managerial appointment made during his previous term. He revealed that "we will surely announce Hansi Flick's contract renewal soon," noting that the board prefers the head coach to consistently have at least a year of "leeway" on his deal. The president confirmed that sporting director Deco is currently spearheading the negotiations, while vice-president Rafa Yuste will be responsible for the final signature. Laporta added: "I would like to have Hansi Flick for this entire term; it would demonstrate stability and show that we are winning. He is a young man with a lot of energy who is happy at the club and in the city."