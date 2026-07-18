AFP
World Cup winner Joan Capdevila makes desperate plea to Donald Trump after being denied US visa for final
Spain icon denied entry
Former La Roja left-back Capdevila faced a major setback after US authorities rejected his ESTA travel authorisation ahead of the tournament's showpiece. The 48-year-old had initially planned to take his children to New York to attend a grand reunion with his former 2010 World Cup-winning team-mates. The unexpected travel refusal forced the Spanish legend to appeal directly to the US government in a bid to rescue his family's dream trip.
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Desperate plea to president
Confronted by the diplomatic hurdle, the former Villarreal defender vented his frustration on social media, requesting direct intervention from the White House and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Writing on X, Capdevila pleaded: "I NEED HELP @realDonaldTrump! They just told me that I can't travel to the final with my kids because my ESTA has been denied.
"Can anyone help me with this? You have no idea how excited I was to be there with all my 2010 team-mates and this team to cheer them on.
"I can't believe they're not letting me into the USA... and that I'll miss a moment like this with my kids who love soccer so much. If anyone knows how to fix this, I'll be grateful to you for life."
Iran exhibition match blamed
During a subsequent interview with Spanish radio station COPE, Capdevila revealed the bureaucratic reason behind his travel ban by US immigration. Regarding the root cause of the visa rejection, he believes it stems from his participation in a charity exhibition match in Tehran a decade ago. A similar administrative roadblock previously hit CAF Referee of the Year Omar Artan, who was turned away at Miami International Airport due to strict US border policies.
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Final countdown begins now
Spain must now maintain their focus on the pitch without some of their legendary figures cheering from the stands when they lock horns with reigning champions Argentina. Luis de la Fuente's men harbour massive ambitions of completing a historic Euro and World Cup double after successfully sweeping France aside in the semi-finals. The showdown at MetLife Stadium will serve as the ultimate litmus test for this new generation of La Roja stars as they look to dethrone Lionel Messi's global powerhouses.
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