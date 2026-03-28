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Jashari: "When Ibrahimovic called me, my voice was shaking. How could I possibly say no to Milan?"

AC Milan
Serie A
A. Jashari

Jashari recounts the calls he received from Tare and Ibrahimovic to persuade him to join Milan.

The negotiations to bring Ardon Jashari to Milan were a lengthy process and dominated much of the Rossoneri’s summer. The Swiss midfielder joined from Brugge for a total fee of €37 million (€34 million plus €3 million in bonuses) and a contract running until 30 June 2030.

Speaking to Il Foglio, the 2000-born player recounted the days of the negotiations, including calls received from Milan’s sporting director Igli Tare and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as well as his relationship with manager Massimiliano Allegri.

  • IMPOSSIBLE TO SAY NO

    "I’d finished the season with Bruges by winning the Cup and was one of the best players in the squad. The club had absolutely no intention of letting me go; their stance was clear to me. I spoke to my agent every day, knowing of Milan’s strong interest. I wanted to find a better solution for both of us: but how could I possibly turn down Milan?"

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  • TARE'S CALL

    "I was on holiday in Ibiza when my phone rang. I answered straight away: it was Tare, and I realised that Milan would do everything in their power to convince me."

  • IBRAHIMOVIC

    "Ten days later, I got a call from Ibrahimovic. He told me about the project, and I was thrilled. My voice was almost shaking, but I was ready and keen to take on a new challenge."

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  • NUMBER 30

    "I asked for the number 30 and they gave it to me. When I was a kid, I never played in a specific position – just watching Messi was enough for me. He wore the number 30, and I thought that if I ever played, I’d want the same number."

  • ALLEGRI

    "He's a master. He has a wealth of experience; he tells me to get more involved, encourages me to play with intensity and take shots, even in training. Not least because my position has changed a lot in recent years."

  • HERE TO WIN

    "I'm here to win: for myself, the team and the fans. We want to return to the Champions League and be among Europe's top teams. We know we have to work hard, but that doesn't scare us."

Serie A
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SSC Napoli
NAP
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AC Milan
MIL