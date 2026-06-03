Jan Oblak breaks silence on possible Atletico Madrid exit as goalkeeper insists he has 'a few years left' at elite level

The 33-year-old goalkeeper has been a cornerstone of Diego Simeone’s side for 12 years. Oblak joined Atletico Madrid from Benfica in the summer of 2014 for €16 million, making him the most expensive goalkeeper in La Liga history at the time. For the first time, his long-term stay at the Metropolitano appears less than certain. While the club have maintained they will not force their legendary number one out of the door, the final decision on his next move seems to be a collaborative process between player and board.

Speaking to the Erika channel about whether he will remain with the Colchoneros, Oblak was philosophical about the situation. "I'm not going to think too much about that because things happen when they should happen. What is written somewhere will happen. I don't have much influence over all of this," he said.