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Jamie Vardy scores on English return but Wolves extend Burnley's miserable 21-game winless home run
Vardy returns with a goal
Vardy proved he still has plenty to offer at the age of 39 after opening the scoring on Friday night. He found the net with his second shot of the game, registering his first goal in England since May 18, 2025.
Despite the striker giving Burnley the advantage heading towards half-time, Nicky Hayen saw his side collapse due to individual mistakes. Kyle Walker surrendered possession just outside his own penalty area, allowing Sean Neave to set up Lopez, who fired a shot in off the left post to level the match.
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Defensive errors punish Burnley
Burnley completely lost their grip on the game following the interval, and Wolves took the lead with 18 minutes remaining. Igor made a dreadful touch that gifted Chirewa a clear opportunity to strike.
Although Gregoire Coudert managed to get his gloves on the effort, the ball looped over the goalkeeper and dropped under the crossbar. Burnley offered very little in response and were met with a chorus of boos at the final whistle. Their fifth league defeat of the season was confirmed, keeping them struggling near the bottom of the Championship table.
Turf Moor curse continues
The defeat means Burnley have now gone almost 12 months without a home league victory, a miserable run that stretches back to October 18. Over that period, Burnley have lost 11 games and drawn 10, setting the longest winless home streak across England's top four tiers. Before the match, Vardy was asked if this campaign would be his final season as a professional. Vardy responded: "We'll have to wait until the summer and let my legs tell my head what they think!"
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What comes next for both clubs?
Wolves have secured a crucial boost and will aim to build momentum after climbing to sixth place with their first win in three matches. Meanwhile, Burnley desperately need to address their dismal home form and tighten up defensively to escape the relegation battle.
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