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Jamie Vardy outlines mission to get Burnley 'moving in right direction' after completing free transfer
Striker targets immediate turnaround
Veteran marksman Vardy wasted little time outlining his commitment to spearheading Burnley's revival after finalising a contract until 2027. With the Clarets languishing at the foot of the Championship table without a win from their opening five fixtures, the striker's attention is firmly fixed on rebuilding the team's competitive identity. He is determined to inject a winning mindset to transform the fortunes of Hayen's side as swiftly as possible.
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Veteran rallies passionate fanbase
The former Leicester City talisman was quick to reach out to the Turf Moor faithful, pledging to change the trajectory of the Clarets' campaign. Speaking to the club's official media following his arrival, Vardy said: "I'm really happy to now be here at Burnley FC. This club has a proper footballing history and passionate fans who deserve a team that represents them and their town. I can't wait to get going on the pitch and help the team move in the right direction."
Promotion blueprint inspires belief
Vardy's turnaround target is backed by a stellar pedigree that includes two Championship promotions in 2013-14 and 2023-24, having netted 18 league goals to steer Leicester to the title two seasons ago. Welcoming the seasoned forward, head coach Hayen said: "We are delighted to welcome Jamie to Burnley FC. His experience and leadership will be invaluable to our squad, and we believe he can make a significant impact on our campaign. Jamie has a proven track record, and we are looking forward to seeing him in a Claret shirt."
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Tuesday showdown tests resolve
Vardy could begin his rescue mission on Tuesday night when Burnley take on Wrexham. Instant pressure rests on the veteran forward to provide a clinical touch in attack and halt the Clarets' alarming winless streak. Adapting rapidly and maintaining physical sharpness will be pivotal for the 39-year-old as he looks to lift dressing-room morale throughout a gruelling second-tier campaign.
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