Avellino fans are daring to dream of a move for James Rodriguez. The Colombian star, who also shone for his national team at the most recent 2026 World Cup in the United States-Mexico-Canada, is a free agent and in talks with the biancoverde club over a free transfer. If it goes through, it will be more than a commercial move, because the former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich man wants a club where he can relaunch himself and keep playing.
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James Rodriguez to Avellino is possible: figures and details of the offer
The president’s confirmation
Avellino president Angelo Antonio D'Agostino has confirmed the club could move for James Rodriguez. Speaking to Ottopagine at the side of an event, the Wolves owner highlighted the talks already under way:
"James Rodriguez? We are thinking about it. It seems the player has made himself available, but we need to see. There are ongoing negotiations, they are there, now we will see for a moment. James wants to keep playing for another two years, from what I understand. He does not want to leave the world of football yet. We have spoken with one of the agents to try to convince him."
The details
These are decisive hours and Avellino have put a major offer on the table for the player: a one-year contract with an option for a further season in the event of promotion to Serie A. The player, who at Minnesota on his last deal was earning more than €5 million, has been offered a huge salary for a club like the Irpinian side, around €2 million including bonuses.
Career at the top
James Rodriguez became a free agent after leaving American club Minnesota United on 30 June. Over the course of his career, he has also played for Envigado, Banfield, Porto, Monaco, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Everton, Al-Rayyan, Olympiacos, San Paolo, Rayo Vallecano and Leon.
Across his career, he has won everything and collected no fewer than 25 trophies: 2 Champions Leagues, 2 Club World Cups, 1 Europa League, 2 European Super Cups, 3 Portuguese league titles, 2 Spanish league titles, 2 German league titles, an Argentine league title, a Spanish Super Cup, a German Cup, a Portuguese Cup, 2 German Super Cups, 3 Portuguese Super Cups, a Brazilian Cup and a Brazilian Super Cup. He also finished as top scorer at the 2014 World Cup and won the Golden Boot.
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