James Rodriguez to Avellino is possible: figures and details of the offer

Avellino president Angelo Antonio D'Agostino has confirmed the club could move for James Rodriguez. Speaking to Ottopagine at the side of an event, the Wolves owner highlighted the talks already under way:

"James Rodriguez? We are thinking about it. It seems the player has made himself available, but we need to see. There are ongoing negotiations, they are there, now we will see for a moment. James wants to keep playing for another two years, from what I understand. He does not want to leave the world of football yet. We have spoken with one of the agents to try to convince him."